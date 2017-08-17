Burying Hill Beach Has No Weekday Lifeguards

Thursday, August 17, 2017
There were no lifeguards on duty today at Westport’s Burying Hill Beach. The Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that lifeguards only will be on duty at the beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Compo Beach will continue to have lifeguards on duty daily through Sept. 4. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 08/17/17 at 12:56 PM Permalink
