Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Burying Hill Beach Has No Weekday Lifeguards

WestportNow.com Image
There were no lifeguards on duty today at Westport’s Burying Hill Beach. The Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that lifeguards only will be on duty at the beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Compo Beach will continue to have lifeguards on duty daily through Sept. 4. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/17/17 at 12:56 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy