Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 09, 2017

Bubble Man

WestportNow.com Image
Ulysses Nixon, 7, of Hollywood, Florida enjoys bubbles from a helium bubble machine today at the Slice of Saugatuck Festival in Westport. Ulysses and his family fled Hurricane Irma to wait out the storm with family in Westport. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Anna-Liisa Nixon for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/09/17 at 04:40 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Saugatuck Dancing

Previous entry: Under Watchful Eyes