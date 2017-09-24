Bruce Barton, 79

Saturday, September 23, 2017
Bruce Barton, a former Westport resident, died Aug. 20 at home after a 20-year battle with cancer. He was 79.
Son of Stanley and Estelle Barton, he was born in Ossining, New York in 1938. He grew up in Westport and graduated from Brown University in 1960, continuing on to earn an M.Ed. and a Ph.D in educational psychology from the University of Connecticut.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah, his daughter, Andrea Barton, two stepchildren, Corinne Giarnella and Randy Giarnella all of Connecticut, and three grandchildren, Macy, Lilia, and Emmett, all of Connecticut.
A graveside burial will be held in Connecticut in the spring.
Memorial donations in his name may be made by check or online to: Colorado Visiting Nurses Association 390 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203.
