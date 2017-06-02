Brian R. Orrico, 60

Brian Richard Orrico of Bloomingdale, Georgia, a former Westport resident, died March 21 at home. He was 60.



He was born Aug. 1, 1956 in Jersey City, New Jersey to James and Marion (Brooks). As a child, he lived in East Brunswick, New Jersey and Westport. He is a graduate of Staples High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He worked for the last decade for the Economic Opportunity Authority in Savannah and was a Deacon at the Guyton Christian Church. He was an avid volunteer.

He was a kind and caring person with a strong faith and work ethic in everything he did. He had a wonderful sense of humor and wit, along with an incredible memory and intelligence.

His unwavering concern for others and his resilience and attitude on life left an indelible mark on those who knew him well.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Powell, of Georgia and his mother. He is survived by his father, his brother, Christopher, his sister, Gabrielle, and brother-in-law, Gerry Burdo, a nephew, Alexander, and nieces, Isabelle and Olivia, all of Fairfield; also by his church family, whom he loved and cared about dearly.

He will be interred at Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main St., Westport on Friday, June 9 at 11:30 a.m., with a graveside service. The Rev. Amy Welin of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fairfield will officiate. All are invited to attend.

