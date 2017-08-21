Brazilian Sound at Levitt

Sunday, August 20, 2017
Arthur Lipner & Brasilian Vibes performed at the Levitt Pavilion tonight. The mixture of cool rhythms and harmonies brought an enthusiastic response from the audience. One of the world’s leading vibes and marimba players, Lipner, a Brazilian-American, has performed previously at the Levitt as well as the Westport Arts Center. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
