Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Boys Soccer Shuts Down Wilton

WestportNow.com Image
Will Birch (above) contributed three assists, and Anton Mahr scored twice — -including a perfectly timed side volley —- as the Staples boys soccer team today shut out Wilton 4-0. The large Loeffler Field crowd was also treated to goals by Steven Frost and Sam Liles, an assist by Azam Plummer, and excellent midfield control by Timmy Liles, Matt Engler and Patricio Perez Elorza. The Wreckers —- now 2-0-2 —- travel to Trumbull on Tuesday, for a 6:30 p.m. match. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/16/17 at 03:15 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy