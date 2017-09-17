Boys Soccer Shuts Down Wilton



Will Birch (above) contributed three assists, and Anton Mahr scored twice — -including a perfectly timed side volley —- as the Staples boys soccer team today shut out Wilton 4-0. The large Loeffler Field crowd was also treated to goals by Steven Frost and Sam Liles, an assist by Azam Plummer, and excellent midfield control by Timmy Liles, Matt Engler and Patricio Perez Elorza. The Wreckers —- now 2-0-2 —- travel to Trumbull on Tuesday, for a 6:30 p.m. match. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com

