Boys Soccer Shuts Down Wilton

Saturday, September 16, 2017
Will Birch (above) contributed three assists, and Anton Mahr scored twice — -including a perfectly timed side volley —- as the Staples boys soccer team today shut out Wilton 4-0. The large Loeffler Field crowd was also treated to goals by Steven Frost and Sam Liles, an assist by Azam Plummer, and excellent midfield control by Timmy Liles, Matt Engler and Patricio Perez Elorza. The Wreckers —- now 2-0-2 —- travel to Trumbull on Tuesday, for a 6:30 p.m. match. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/16/17 at 03:15 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Smoke From Saugatuck Ave. Fire Widely Seen
Previous entry: Donald Sappern, 89
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East