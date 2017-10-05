Boys Soccer Rolls On; Wreckers Whip Westhill 4-0

Thursday, October 05, 2017
Two goals apiece by Timmy Liles and Azam Plummer staked the Staples High School boys soccer team to a 4-0 shutout at Westhill today. The win –- accomplished with excellent defense by Chris Martenson, Ryan Fincher, Nick Ambrose and Gabe Baltierra, solid goalkeeping by Ry Cohen, and assists from Vaughan Sealey (shown in the photo), Will Birch and Sam Liles –- pushed the surging Wreckers nearer the top of the FCIAC standings. A key home match with Western Division-leading Stamford is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.=at Loeffler Field. The game is preceded at 1:30 p.m. by a special “Etched in Stone” ceremony, honoring former players who died young. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Alan Frost for WestportNow.com
Posted 10/05/17 at 08:25 PM Permalink
Comments
