‘Boy With Medal’ on Exhibit Sunday



This image by Westport award-winning photographer Larry Silver, “Boy With Medal” taken in 1995 at the Special Olympics at Yale, will be exhibited at the “Giving Voice Through the Arts to Stories Among Us!” at Westport’s Beechwood Arts Spring Arts Immersion Salon in Westport on Sunday from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. For more information, click HERE. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo by Larry Silver

