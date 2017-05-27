Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, May 27, 2017

Boy Scouts Place Flags on Veteran Graves

WestportNow.com Image
Members of Westport’s Boy Scout Troop 39, chartered to Greens Farms Congregational Church, today placed flags on the graves of veterans in five cemeteries in Westport. VFW Post 399 organized and supplied the flags for the Boy Scouts to install. Pictured are: (l-r) Daniel Wisdom, Nicholas Daines, Max Pantoja, and Will Hillhouse. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

Previous entry: On Flag Duty