Boy Scouts Place Flags on Veteran Graves



Members of Westport’s Boy Scout Troop 39, chartered to Greens Farms Congregational Church, today placed flags on the graves of veterans in five cemeteries in Westport. VFW Post 399 organized and supplied the flags for the Boy Scouts to install. Pictured are: (l-r) Daniel Wisdom, Nicholas Daines, Max Pantoja, and Will Hillhouse. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

