Boy Scouts Collect Christmas Trees



Boy Scouts from Westport’s Troop 39, along with parents and friends, today collected Christmas trees for recycling in the troop’s seventh annual fundraiser. A donation of $20 was requested for each pickup. Picture are (l-r) Jared Edwards, 17, Will Hillhouse, 15 and Justin Schmidt, 15, picking up tree on Colony Road. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

