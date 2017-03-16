BOF Gives Provisional Nod to Revised Municipal Budget

By James Lomuscio



Westport’s Board of Finance tonight gave provisional approval to First Selectman Jim Marpe’s 2017-18 revised $78 million budget.

It is $1.05 million lower than Marpe’s original budget, which was already a 1.44 percent decrease from the current year.

Brian Stern, finance board chairman, said the reduction was provisional and not definite until all the numbers are tallied with the Board of Education’s revised budget to be presented Thursday night.

He said the finance board is likely to ask Marpe in August for an “emergency tax increase” once the state budget is completed, the town has final budget figures for this fiscal year, and there is a need for additional revenue.

According to Marpe, his reworked budget and revised school one will reduce the total town budget for next years to $203 million from the originally presented $206 million.

The reason for the eleventh hour shifting is state fiscal uncertainty that could cost Westport an extra $8 million next year.

The liability is due to state cuts and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposal for towns to contribute 30 percent of public school teacher pensions.

Marpe said not all of the cuts he found for next year would be repeatable in future years. However, he said they were significant enough to achieve a greater reduction than the $1.026 million that the Board of Finance had recommended.

Among the adjustments Marpe cited were: the reduction of two full-time employees at Town Hall; an attrition saving $116,000; a $50,000 reduction in Police Department overtime; a $60,000 cut in Fire Department overtime and equipment upgrades; a $60,000 equipment upgrade reduction in the Department of Public Works; the planned increase of fees the Parks and Recreation Department charges generating $100,000 in revenue; and the planned sale of a town-owned building that the school system no longer uses at 136 Riverside Ave.

“This is a revised version based on the impact of significant financial burdens imposed by Hartford,” said Marpe at the start of his presentation.

“We have met the target reduction,” he added, saying that a flat mill rate has been his guiding principle.

Stern lauded town and school officials for revisiting their budgets and finding cuts where possible.

“At times like this ... it is really nice to see that self-interest is put aside, and the impact on the community is put first,” Stern said.

Most of the municipal line items passed smoothly. One exception was when finance board member John Hartwell challenged the $100,000 line item for an operations director, about $150,000 with benefits.

The position has been empty for six months since director Dewey Loselle resigned. Hartwell said he did not see that the position was necessary, especially in light of the need for fiscal belt tightening.

Marpe said that if he does not find the right candidate for the position, which is allowed by town charter, he would not fill it. Still, he stressed it “has an important role to save more money.”

He said that Loselle generated more than $1 million in grants for the town via his grant writing expertise.

A search last fall for a successor failed to find a qualified candidate, Marpe said.

Hartwell’s motion was defeated 5 to 2.

In the discussion about Fire Department reductions, Chief Rob Yost also said part of the savings will come from elimination of the department’s public education effort in the schools.

He said it had been eliminated in 2008 due to budgetary concerns and only reinstated last year at an annual cost of $18,500. “They are little fire ambassadors,” Yost said of kindergarteners receiving the training.

He said they often are insistent and successful in describing to parents the need for smoke detectors and to have a family evacuation plan.

Yost recalled soon after he came on the department there was an incident in which a resident’s apron caught fire and she began running through the house.

He said the woman’s child then repeated a lesson learned from firefighters – “stop, drop, and roll” – and the woman was then successfully able to extinguish the flames.

Stern said he was disappointed that a Fire Department strategic study was not available for this budget session.

He said he hoped the study would determine why Westport’s department “is greatly out of line” in costs compared to such communities as Fairfield and Greenwich.

“There needs to be real focus on how we get more value,” he said.