BOF Chair: ‘Modest’ Tax Increase in Fall Likely

Wednesday, March 01, 2017
An overflow audience, including Police Chief Foti Koskinas (2nd l), watch from the Town Hall lobby tonight as the Board of Finance (BOF) met in a packed Room 201. First Selectman Jim Marpe presented a combined town-school budget of $206 million, a 0.59 percent increase. In light of no funds coming from Hartford, BOF Chair Brian Stern warned that he could see a “modest” tax increase in the fall once the state funding picture becomes clearer. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/01/17 at 09:54 PM
Comments
Next entry: BOF Chair: State ‘Ineptitude’ Likely to Cause ‘Modest’ Tax Hike
Previous entry: Welcoming Benefit Concert Guests
