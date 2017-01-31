BOE Approves School Bus Seat Belts for Next Year

Monday, January 30, 2017
After several weeks of discussions and debate, Westport’s Board of Education tonight finally approved a request by the school’s transportation director to put three-point seat belts in 13 of the district’s school buses starting next year.
The request made by director Sandra Evangelista would total $120,900, with more than half of that amount being budgeted for the 2017-18 academic year to retrofit seven buses, and the remaining six buses for 2018-19.
According to Elio Longo, school business administrator, each of the retrofits would cost about $9,300.
School Board Chairman Michael Gordon was fully supportive of the request, saying that while the buses were currently safe, the three-point seat belts would make them safer.
The school board is expected to vote on its finalized $115.35 million operating budget for next year, a 2.44 percent increase over the current year, at its meeting next week.
Posted 01/30/17 at 11:20 PM
