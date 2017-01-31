BOE Approves School Bus Seat Belts for Next Year

After several weeks of discussions and debate, Westport’s Board of Education tonight finally approved a request by the school’s transportation director to put three-point seat belts in 13 of the district’s school buses starting next year.



Some school buses will have seat belts beginning next January. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

The request made by director Sandra Evangelista would total $120,900, with more than half of that amount being budgeted for the 2017-18 academic year to retrofit seven buses, and the remaining six buses for 2018-19.

According to Elio Longo, school business administrator, each of the retrofits would cost about $9,300.

School Board Chairman Michael Gordon was fully supportive of the request, saying that while the buses were currently safe, the three-point seat belts would make them safer.

The school board is expected to vote on its finalized $115.35 million operating budget for next year, a 2.44 percent increase over the current year, at its meeting next week.