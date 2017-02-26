Boat Ramp Day After

Sunday, February 26, 2017
Tire tracks remain today at the edge of the boat ramp of the Saugatuck River on Elaine Road where a car was pulled from the water Saturday night. A man in the vehicle, Richard Lamendola, 76, of Syosset, New York, died while a woman believed to be his wife was rescued after 20 minutes in the water. The couple was believed visiting family who live not far from the boat ramp. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/26/17 at 01:39 PM
