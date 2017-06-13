Board Picks Maine Superintendent to Head Long Lots Elementary

By James Lomuscio

After a five-month search, Westport’s Board of Education tonight hired a Maine schools superintendent to serve as principal of Long Lots Elementary School effective July.1.



Debra Dunn: from superintendent to principal. Contributed photo : from superintendent to principal.

Debra L. Dunn, schools superintendent of the York Public Schools, was hired by a vote of 6 to 0 with 1 abstention, as Michael Gordon, school board chairman, said he had not yet had the opportunity to interview her.

Dunn replaces Principal Jeffrey M. Golubchick, who had been placed on “paid administrative leave without prejudice” in February and whose contract expires June 30. Michael Cicchetti has since served as interim principal to finish out the school year.

“We feel the nominee we bring forward is the right person at the right time,” said Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer.

She said that Dunn, in addition be being a superintendent, has a background both as a principal and a college professor who has worked at Southern New Hampshire University and as an adjunct professor at Wesley College in Delaware and Cambridge College in Georgia.

Palmer described Dunn as an educator always “putting the students first and a tremendous leader in every area of technology.”

Commenting about why one would leave a superintendent’s position, a top post, to become an elementary school principal, Palmer said Dunn “was really following her passion, her heart.”

“This is exactly where she sees her future,” Palmer said.

Dunn gave thanks to the board and an abbreviated acceptance speech since she had to immediately leave for Maine.

“What a night to come here and hear why people like to work here,” Dunn said in reference to tonight’s earlier celebration of school system retirees who in total clocked more than 500 years in Westport.

“I am very excited to work here, and I am very honored.”

Golbubchick, 36, was placed in leave in February for letters his attorney sent to some teachers and administrators.

“Mr. Golubchick’s attorney has sent letters to a select group of teachers and subordinate administrators asserting legal claims against them, including personal liability, which some recipients found upsetting,” Palmer said in an email to parents at the time.

“In order for the district to properly review the impact of these letters on the operation of the school, Mr. Golubchick has been placed on paid administrative leave, without prejudice.”

According to Palmer, Golubchick said he would be leaving Westport to find an administrative position closer to his home in New York or in California.