Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 02, 2017

Blues, Views, & BBQ Fest Draws Large Crowds

WestportNow.com Image
The 10th annual Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival at Westport’s Levitt Pavilion today drew large crowds. The event continues until 10 p.m. today and resumes Sunday at 10 a.m. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 09/02/17 at 04:05 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Soft Music to Her Ears