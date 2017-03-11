Blizzard Watch Issued

Saturday, March 11, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Watch for Westport and area, which is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday evening.
It said to expect snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches with winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
Visibilities will be one-quarter mile or less.
