Sunday, September 10, 2017

Blessing Backpacks

WestportNow.com Image
Today was the annual Blessing of the Backpacks at Saugatuck Congregational Church. The Rev. Alison Patton and Dana Johnson, director of childhood education, performed the blessing before the welcome back potluck. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Mark Mathias for WestportNow.com

