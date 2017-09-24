Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Sunday, September 24, 2017

Black Lives Matter Banner Vandalized Again

Five days after its rededication (see WestportNow Sept. 17, 2017) , the Black Lives Matter banner at Westport’s Unitarian Church has been vandalized again, according to the Rev. John Morehouse. In a Facebook posting, he said the banner was vandalized sometime Friday night/Saturday morning. “Every time the banner is vandalized it fortifies our resolve to replace it and underscores the very need for its existence,” he said. The first banner was ripped from its frame on Aug. 23. (See WestportNow Aug. 25, 2017) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

