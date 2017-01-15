Birds of a Feather

Saturday, January 14, 2017
A WestportNow reader spotted these birds on a house on Maple Avenue North (he said there were 11 but coudn’t get them all in one shot) and said they appeared to be hawks. However, Mark Molesworth, a WestportNow contributing photographer who often photographs birds, said they looked to him more like turkey vultures, which do occasionally congregate like this, unlike hawks, which do not. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Gendell for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/14/17 at 12:36 PM
