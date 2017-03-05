Birchwood Adds Paddle Tennis Courts

Sunday, March 05, 2017
It was a cold, but sunny ribbon cutting ceremony today marking the opening of new paddle ball courts at Westport’s Birchwood Country Club. This was the first expansion of sports facilities at the club, established in 1946, in over two decades and adds a winter option to tennis, golf, and swimming in the summer. Pictured are: Curtis Angell, general manager; Rachel Francis, head of tennis committee; First Selectman Jim Marpe; Spencer Brown, club president; Matthew Mandell, executive director, Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce, and Michael Kember, head tennis pro. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 03/05/17 at 05:56 PM
Comments
Next entry: ‘Jazz Rabbi’ and Band Entertain at Arts Center
Previous entry: Showing Off His Find
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net