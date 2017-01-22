Bill Buckley, 88, Documentary Filmmaker



Scenes from the life of award-winning documentary filmmaker Bill Buckley, a longtime Westport resident. He died Jan. 20 at age 88. He most recently lived at Meadow Ridge in Redding with wife Tracy Hamer, also a longtime Westporter. Many of his documentaries involved the civil and human rights movements. He worked closely with the late Westport author and illustrator Tracy Sugarman. He helped to create campaign films for John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, and worked with Harry Truman on the award-winning television series, “Years of Decision.” Dave Matlow, Larry Untermeyer and Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com and contributed photos