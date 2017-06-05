Bernard W. Pianka Sr., 93

Bernard W. Pianka Sr. of Westport died June 2 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Wilton. He was 93.



Bernard W. Pianka Sr.: Navy veteran. Contributed photo .: Navy veteran.

The husband of the late Dolores R. Pianka was born in Troupe, Pennsylvania on June 15, 1923 and was the son of the late Walter and Stella Fiedorczyk Pianka.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served on the South Pacific forward air base in Okinawa.

He retired after a several decade’s long career at Exxonmobil. He is also fondly remembered for his time working as a waiter at the Arrow restaurant during the 1960s.

He was an avid hiker and swimmer with a passion for the outdoors and travel. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include three sons: Ben W. Pianka Jr. of Wilton, Steve Pianka and his wife Darlene of Norwalk, Michael Pianka and his wife Amanda of Branford, two daughters, Lynda Aitkin and her husband Peter of Norwalk, Lisa Nolan and her husband Brian of Norwalk, one sister, Virginia Nistico of Trumbull, seven grandchildren, Milissa Malloy and her husband Matt, Lauren Flory and her husband Richard, Peter Aitkin Jr. and partner Michelle, Christopher Aitkin and his wife Susan, Amanda McCullough and her husband Andrew, Carli Cross and her husband Jared, Brian Nolan Jr., and nine great-grandchildren, Connor, Bryce, Brynn, Madison, Morgan, Brayden, Christopher Jr., Luke and Parker. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Philomena Bachman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Friday June 9 at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave., for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with military honors will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery 395 Main St.

Contributions in his memory in lieu of flowers may be made to Friends of Sherwood Island State Park at http://friendsofsherwoodisland.org/.