Bedford Presents ‘Art 2017’

Monday, May 15, 2017
Westport’s Bedford Middle School tonight presented “Art 2017: Celebrating a Year of Creativity.” Turning itself into the Bedford Museum of Fine Artists for the evening, the school offered up music, artwork, and food under the direction of art teachers Lynn Karmen, Cecily Anderson, and Mark DeRosa. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
