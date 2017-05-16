Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Cinema Initiative Screening of Sweet Liberty, Saturday, May 20, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, May 15, 2017

Bedford Presents ‘Art 2017’

WestportNow.com Image
Westport’s Bedford Middle School tonight presented “Art 2017: Celebrating a Year of Creativity.” Turning itself into the Bedford Museum of Fine Artists for the evening, the school offered up music,  artwork, and food under the direction of art teachers Lynn Karmen, Cecily Anderson, and Mark DeRosa. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 05/15/17 at 08:09 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy