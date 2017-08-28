Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, August 28, 2017

Bedford Middle School Teacher Named 2018 Teacher of Year

Courtney Ruggiero, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Bedford Middle School, is Westport’s 2018 Teacher of the Year. Her selection was made public at a staff convocation earlier today and was announced tonight by Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer at a Board of Education meeting. Ruggiero, 32, has taught at Bedford since 2009. A 2003 graduate of Bates College, she earned a Master’s at Brown University and a sixth year degree at Sacred Heart University. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

