Bedford Middle School Teacher Named 2018 Teacher of Year

Monday, August 28, 2017
Courtney Ruggiero, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Bedford Middle School, is Westport’s 2018 Teacher of the Year. Her selection was made public at a staff convocation earlier today and was announced tonight by Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer at a Board of Education meeting. Ruggiero, 32, has taught at Bedford since 2009. A 2003 graduate of Bates College, she earned a Master’s at Brown University and a sixth year degree at Sacred Heart University. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 08/28/17 at 10:06 PM Permalink
Comments
