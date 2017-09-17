Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Battling Heavy Fire

WestportNow.com Image
Flames break through the roof of an unoccupied house at 298 Saugatuck Ave. today. Units from Norwalk, Weston, Fairfield, and an air supply truck from Stamford aided Westport firefighters at the scene, said Assistant Chief Jeff Gootman. Wilton provided fire station coverage. The Red Cross also aided at the scene as firefighters had to been rotated frequently because of the heat and humidity. A family cat was missing but was located unharmed after the fire was extinguished, Gootman said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 09/16/17 at 04:10 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy