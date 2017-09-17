Battling Heavy Fire



Flames break through the roof of an unoccupied house at 298 Saugatuck Ave. today. Units from Norwalk, Weston, Fairfield, and an air supply truck from Stamford aided Westport firefighters at the scene, said Assistant Chief Jeff Gootman. Wilton provided fire station coverage. The Red Cross also aided at the scene as firefighters had to been rotated frequently because of the heat and humidity. A family cat was missing but was located unharmed after the fire was extinguished, Gootman said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

