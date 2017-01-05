Barend van den Brink, 81

Barend “Bart” van den Brink of West Hartford, a former Westport resident, died Jan. 1. He was 81.



Barend van den Brink: former Westporter. Contributed photo Barend van den Brink: former Westporter.

The husband of Tonnie for 55 years was born in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Aug.16, 1935.

Besides his wife Tonnie, he is survived by his two children, their spouses, and his two granddaughters: his son Hans and wife Sheri of Georgia, and their daughter Bailea and husband Matthew of Texas; and his daughter Elisabeth, husband Nigel and their daughter Alexandra of West Hartford. He is also survived by two siblings: his sister Miep of Holland and brother John and wife Anneke of Holland.

He was defined by his great love for family, nature, animals and traveling. His last trip took him to Texas with family to attend his granddaughter’s wedding.

There will be a private celebration of his life held for family and invited guests. If you wish to make an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers please donate online or send a check to either Bridgeport Rescue Mission bridgeportrescuemission.org, 1069 Connecticut Ave, Unit 2B Bridgeport, CT 06607 or the West Hartford Food Pantry https://www.westhartfordct.gov/gov/departments/social_services/towncares.asp, West Hartford Human Services, 50 South Main Street, Room 306, West Hartford, CT 06107.