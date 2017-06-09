Thursday, June 08, 2017
There was a Westport backyard fundraiser tonight for Emerge America CT, which seeks to encourage more Democratic women to run for public office at all levels. Hosts were Westporters Darcy Hicks, Lisa Bowman, Lauren Soloff, and Nita Prasad. It took pace at Hicks’ Harding Lane home and attracted more than 100 guests. The women were organizers of a March 26 march in Westport to “defend Democracy” and Sunday’s candlelight vigil for climate protection on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Tyler Hicks for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/08/17 at 07:04 PM Permalink
