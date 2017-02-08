Auto-Pay to be Offered to Railroad Parkers

Commuters who park in $5 daily spots at Westport’s two railroad stations or get a parking ticket there will now have the option of automated payments.

The option of automatically paying via a credit card or “wallet” on file comes with a renewed contract with Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Complus Data Innovations, Inc. using its FastTrack Parking Ticket Management System, Police Chief Foti Koskinas told the Board of Selectmen today.

The board unanimously approved the contract, which Koskinas described as beneficial to the town. “We are getting quite a bit more and paying less, so we are pleased,” he said.

Commuters who park in the daily $5 parking or get a ticket and who utilize the new payment option will find on return to their car that the fee has already been paid, Koskinas said. He added that no fee is added to the parking tickets unless the payment is late.

Availability of the new payment system will be posted on the town and police websites, on signs at the stations, and also sent to those on the permit holder waiting list, the police chief said.

In addition to the new payment option, the town will be getting two more handheld units to dispense tickets and a work station as part of the new contract, Koskinas said.

The new agreement also lowers by 1 percent fees paid to the vendor by the town, he said.