Author: ‘Sex With Strangers’ ‘Resonates in Today’s Moment’



Laura Eason, playwright of the Westport Country Playhouse new production, “Sex With Strangers,” told David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, at a talkback after today’s matinee performance that “the play resonates in today’s moment.” Eason, best known as a writer for TV’s iconic “House of Cards,” said the play “touches on the role of women, sexual harassment, and locker room talk.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

