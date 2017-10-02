Author: ‘Sex With Strangers’ ‘Resonates in Today’s Moment’

Sunday, October 01, 2017
Laura Eason, playwright of the Westport Country Playhouse new production, “Sex With Strangers,” told David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, at a talkback after today’s matinee performance that “the play resonates in today’s moment.” Eason, best known as a writer for TV’s iconic “House of Cards,” said the play “touches on the role of women, sexual harassment, and locker room talk.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
