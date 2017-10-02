Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, October 01, 2017

Author: ‘Sex With Strangers’ ‘Resonates in Today’s Moment’

Laura Eason, playwright of the Westport Country Playhouse new production, “Sex With Strangers,” told David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, at a talkback after today’s matinee performance that “the play resonates in today’s moment.”  Eason, best known as a writer for TV’s iconic “House of Cards,” said the play “touches on the role of women, sexual harassment, and locker room talk.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

