At P&Z, New Members Confront Old Issues

By James Lomuscio

Westport’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) welcomed a new member to its ranks Thursday night—Democrat Danielle Dobin.



Danielle Dobin: sworn in as new member. WN photo sworn in as new member.

She was recommended by the Democratic Town Committee (DTC) to replace David Lessing who resigned in November.

As she took her seat, Dobin was not the only new member at the dais. Longtime P&Z alternate Al Gratrix recently became a full time member replacing Jack Whittle who stepped down last month.

And just when it seemed that the dust from musical chairs had ended, Democrat Andra Vebell cranked up the music again. She announced that after three years she would be stepping down.

P&Z Chairwoman Catherine Walsh said today that the DTC would commence another search for a candidate to recommend to the commission.

Residents tuning in via cable or meetings streaming live online—even showing up at Town Hall – might need an even bigger score card to determine who’s who.

“There are three new alternates,” said Walsh, citing Republican John Olefsen, an attorney, and Democrats Michael Cammeyer, who works in health care, and Aaron Greenberger, who works in real estate.

While some of the commissioners were new, two agenda items were not.

One was yet another pitch—despite six prior denials—from developer Felix Charney’s company Summit Saugatuck LLC for a positive recommendation for a sewer extension on Hiawatha to support a smaller, 29-unit residential subdivision plan. The commission did not vote on the matter.

The other dated back to 2013 –- where the town might place a medical marijuana dispensary-production facility.

The town has had a moratorium on the matter, and the text amendment before them, 726, asked to extend the moratorium another six months to July 23.

Two Westport residents using medical marijuana made impassioned pleas to end the moratorium.

Robert Lewis was one of them. He said he has Crohn’s disease and that having the ability to buy medical marijuana has been a “dream come true.”

Having a dispensary in Westport would not only make his life easier but would be a boon to the community, he said.

After discussions with Planning and Zoning Director Mary Young, the commission voted unanimously to decrease the time to four months.

“We had to extend it for technical reasons, but it is 99 percent finished, and we should have a workable regulation in place very shortly,” Walsh said.

The town has been evaluating how such dispensaries are working in other communities, such as Bethel.

Walsh said she was pleased with how the new commissioners jumped in to tackle projects that predated them.

“This was the first meeting for John (Olefsen) and Danielle (Dobin) and Michael (Cammeyer), and they all did their homework on all of the applications,” Walsh said. “I’m so happy at the quality of all of them.”