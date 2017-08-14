At Library, Virtual Reality Tours Wednesday

Monday, August 14, 2017
Those curious about virtual reality (VR) and have not yet visited the Westport Library’s MakerSpace this summer still have a chance to learn about and experience a VR headset.
The library will hold sessions to learn about VR on Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 23, the same time.
Library officials are touting the new HTV Vive headset as a “striking virtual reality experience.”
“While Oculus Rift users are encouraged to sit down when using that hardware, the Vive promises to be more of an interactive experience that is reminiscent of Nintendo’s Wii video gaming platform,” an announcement said.
The HTC Vive allows one to move around “and physically interact with your virtual environment,” according to library officials.
The demonstration to be held in the MakerSpace balcony is open to all ages.
For further information, visit http://www.westportlibrary.org.
Posted 08/14/17 at 12:42 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 3 Ellery Lane
Previous entry: Richard J. Klouda, 52
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East