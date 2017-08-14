At Library, Virtual Reality Tours Wednesday

Those curious about virtual reality (VR) and have not yet visited the Westport Library’s MakerSpace this summer still have a chance to learn about and experience a VR headset.

The library will hold sessions to learn about VR on Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 23, the same time.

Library officials are touting the new HTV Vive headset as a “striking virtual reality experience.”

“While Oculus Rift users are encouraged to sit down when using that hardware, the Vive promises to be more of an interactive experience that is reminiscent of Nintendo’s Wii video gaming platform,” an announcement said.

The HTC Vive allows one to move around “and physically interact with your virtual environment,” according to library officials.

The demonstration to be held in the MakerSpace balcony is open to all ages.

For further information, visit http://www.westportlibrary.org.