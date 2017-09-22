At Historical Society, Visions of Westport 50 Years from Now

By James Lomuscio

Sue Gold, the Westport Historical Society’s (WHS) executive director, said the “06880+50” exhibition that opened tonight “kind of broke the mold because it’s not about the past but the future.”



Westport architect John Rountree sees homes that produce more energy than they use as the norm 50 years from now. WestportNow.com photo Westport architect John Rountree sees homes that produce more energy than they use as the norm 50 years from now.

The exhibit, which drew more than 100 to its opening reception at the WHS and runs through Dec. 31, envisions what the town will look like in the next 50 years. And to do that, the show curated by Andrew Bentley drew on the visions of area architects.

The exhibit choreographs their predictions including: Net Zero energy homes; redesigned homes to accommodate rising sea levels; a high speed ferry from Westport to New York City; a pedestrian bridge across the Saugatuck River; lots for driverless, self-parking cars; and communal neighborhoods.

“I have my work cut out for me Monday morning,” joked First Selectman Jim Marpe, adding that architects are also part of the town’s long arts history.

He said there are a number of residents who believe that Westport should remain the way it looked the first day they moved to town.

“But no community that is alive and vibrant ever stays the same,” Marpe said, calling the exhibit “thought provoking.”

Among the architects Bentley tapped for the show are: Peter Cadoux Architects; Robert Cohen; Roger Ferris & Partners; Michael Greenberg & Associates; Juresko Herman; David Adam Realty, Inc.; Frederick William Hoag; John Jones; Dierdra O’Farrelly; Leigh Overland; Rountree Architects; Sellars Lathrop Architects; Scott Springer; Robert Storm; and Vita Design Group.

Ferris focuses on reinventing the downtown waterfront. O’Farrelly sees garden suburbs “creating neighborhoods for community living. Greenberg, too, envision more communal lifestyles, arguing, “Bigger, single-family houses on one- and two-acre lots have created isolation and disconnect to nature and one another.”

And for Westport architect John Rountree, the future is some ways is already here with the Net Zero solar home he designed at 54 North Ave. He sees homes that produce more energy than they use as the norm 50 years from now.

For further information, visit Westporthistory.org.