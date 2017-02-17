At 95, a New Career — Poet

Irene Backalenick, a former longtime Westport resident, has entered a new career at 95 — poet.



Irene Backalenick with her new book of poetry, “Rueful Reflections.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo by Cynthia Mcguire

A former freelance journalist (New York Times, etc.) and noted 30-year theater critic, she calls herself a “beginner poet” and has just published her first book, “Rueful Reflections,” available at Amazon.com.

Now a resident of Bridgeport’s Watermark senior living facility, Backalenick said, “I’d never written a poem in my life until I moved here.”

Her profile on the back on the book elaborates: “It proved to be the perfect genre for retrospection.

“From this mountaintop, I could look back over the long years, evaluate the arduous climb — its sudden triumphs, bitter disappointments, dazzling discoveries, and, I Iike to think, slow growth of wisdom.”

She said she and fellow journalist Liz Barzda decided to launch a writing workshop at Watermark. They then worked with retired professor Regina Krummel of Norwalk who, she says, “literally pushed me into poetry since she didn’t consider feature stories ‘creative.’

“And, out of nowhere, came the poems, pouring forth (mostly at 2 a.m.) It was a chance to look back at my life, to be deeply honest, to pursue a new genre focused on myself.”

The book is called Volume 1. ”The second will be out shortly,” she says. “And that’s it.”

Asked to highlight some favorites among the 180 poems in the first volume, she sent along these:



WESTPORT DAYS



Did we know the riches we possessed

The heritage we thought our due

Those wondrous Westport days

That fell uncounted, piling up



The children, friends, the poolside parties

The suppers by the beach

Forays to the city, trips spent overseas

The endless sultry summertime

Glowing, growing, golden



Only now, in this late era

Now safely wrapped in memory.

Do we cherish what we had



MIGRATION



The story of all peoples

Is the story of migration

For ten thousand years or more

We’ve swept across the globe

Seeking hunting grounds

Or lands of milk and honey



Sanctioned by our gods

We’ve spread our seed

Reaching aborigines

With conquest, rape and purpose

Or with more gentle unions

Mixing language, sperm and culture



Thus we’ve changed the planet

With endless immigration

Multi-layered, multi-colored

Neither good nor evil

But a history of mankind