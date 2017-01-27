‘As We Are!’ Exhibit Opens at Arts Center

Friday, January 27, 2017
The Westport Arts Center tonight hosted a reception to mark the opening of its “As We Are!” exhibit. Led artist Pamela Hovland, it is described as an art collaboration that presents perspectives on identity, stereotype and the power of words. Imran Hyder (r) was one who contributed a “I Am More Than…” postcard to the exhibit. His read: “I am more than a conservative.” He posed with Theo Silverman (l) and Julian Yu. The exhibit continues through March 11. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/27/17 at 08:50 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Serving Up Nutrition and History
