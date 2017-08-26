Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, August 25, 2017

As State Loosens Affordable Housing Rules, Milford Does the Same

Kyle Constable

www.ctmirror.org

Milford — Twenty-two days after the General Assembly voted to loosen the state’s affordable housing standards despite the governor’s objections, at least one community is following suit.

Last week, the Planning and Zoning Board in Milford voted 6-3 to end its existing affordable housing standards along a significant portion of the U.S. Route 1 corridor winding along I-95.

Town officials insist the move is unrelated to the state’s decision, arguing that no multi-family housing complexes have been built along the corridor since it and four others were established in 2004. Before last week’s vote, any multi-family complexes developed along the corridor were required to have 30 percent of their units designated as affordable.

The board’s decision was prompted by a developer’s proposal to build a 168-unit apartment complex – none designated as affordable – within the corridor. It could not be authorized until the provision was repealed.

Click HERE for more of story

       Share

Posted 08/25/17 at 07:28 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy