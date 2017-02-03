Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, February 03, 2017

Arts Center Gala Theme is ‘Martini Madness’

The Westport Arts Center (WAC) has announced the theme of “Martini Madness” for its annual fundraiser gala that will take place on Saturday, May 20 at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport. Tickets will go on sale March 2.

The gala will pay tribute to “the role Westport played during the creative heyday of the 1950s and 1960s, celebrating Westport’s distinctive identity as a creative center steeped in a long history of artists, illustrators and creative executives,” an announcement said.

“Guests will be immersed in the iconic advertising created during this period, which continues to be recognized in both pop culture and contemporary art today.”

The event is co-chaired by Orly Angerthal and Erika Miller. Both are WAC board members and live in Westport.

For more information on the event or to become a sponsor, contact the Westport Arts Center at (203)222-7070 or visit http://www.westportartscenter.org.

