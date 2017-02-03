Arts Center Gala Theme is ‘Martini Madness’

Friday, February 03, 2017
The Westport Arts Center (WAC) has announced the theme of “Martini Madness” for its annual fundraiser gala that will take place on Saturday, May 20 at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport. Tickets will go on sale March 2.
The gala will pay tribute to “the role Westport played during the creative heyday of the 1950s and 1960s, celebrating Westport’s distinctive identity as a creative center steeped in a long history of artists, illustrators and creative executives,” an announcement said.
“Guests will be immersed in the iconic advertising created during this period, which continues to be recognized in both pop culture and contemporary art today.”
The event is co-chaired by Orly Angerthal and Erika Miller. Both are WAC board members and live in Westport.
For more information on the event or to become a sponsor, contact the Westport Arts Center at (203)222-7070 or visit http://www.westportartscenter.org.
Posted 02/03/17 at 09:29 PM
Comments
Next entry: Last in 5-Part Series: When Fiscal Reality Meets Political Spin
Previous entry: NY Times Takes Second Look at White Privilege Story
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy