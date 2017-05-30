Arrests for Car Burglary in Stop & Shop Lot

Officers arrested a Bridgeport man and a Stratford man on larceny, burglary and conspiracy charges for involvement in smashing the window of a vehicle in the Stop & Shop parking lot, stealing a purse, and engaging in a high speed pursuit, police said today.



Morgan Crosley (l) and Hector Rivera: arrested in Bridgeport. Westport police photos arrested in Bridgeport.

According to Lt. David Farrell, the incident began Monday about 4:30 p.m. when officers responded to the store at 1790 Post Road East “on a report from a witness who observed two Hispanic males smash the window of a vehicle in the lot, remove a purse and leave the scene in a gray BMW sedan.”

“Westport dispatchers advised surrounding towns of the suspect vehicle, and learned that the State Police were also looking for the same suspects from a smash and grab from a motor vehicle in the Fairfield rest area,” Farrell said.

He added that a short time later, Westport Officer Thomas Casimiro observed the suspect vehicle traveling into Fairfield.

“The vehicle accelerated away from the officer and a pursuit began on I-95 northbound,” Farrell said. “As speeds and operation became dangerous, the pursuit was terminated.”

He added that the stolen purse was recovered near Exit 23, and that a short time later, “Bridgeport police units located the suspect vehicle and apprehended two individuals standing near it.”

Arrested were Hector Rivera, 35 of Stratford, and Morgan Crosley, 39 of Bridgeport.

Crosley was charged with fourth-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, conspiracy, as well as two charges of violation of probation and failure to appear in court. He was held in lieu of bonds totaling $25,750 and is scheduled to appear Norwalk Superior Court Thursday, June 8.

Suspect Rivera was charged with fourth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, reckless driving and engaging police in a pursuit. His bond was set at $7,500 and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, June 8.