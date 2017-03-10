Arrest for Theft of iPhones Worth $6,000

Friday, March 10, 2017
Officers arrested a Bridgeport woman employed at Westport’s RadioShack for stealing nearly $6,000 worth of iPhones from December through January, police said today.
Courtney Tucker, 31, was arrested after she turned herself in on a warrant at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, according to Lt. David Farrell.
Farrell said that in January officers were dispatched to RadioShack, 877 Post Road East, on a larceny complaint from the store’s regional loss prevention manager.
He said that one of his employees admitted to stealing the 10 missing phones from the store inventory valued at $5,957.59 from December 2016 through January 2017.
Charged with third-degree larceny, Tucker was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, March 23.
Posted 03/10/17 at 11:05 AM
