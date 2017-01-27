Arrest for Fraudulent Check Deposit Attempt

Friday, January 27, 2017
Officers arrested a Brooklyn, N.Y. man on larceny and forgery charges after his underage accomplice attempted to deposit a fraudulent check at Citibank at 399 Post Road West, police said today.
Upon his arrest Tuesday Selwyn Forteau, 19, was charged with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree forgery, attempted larceny and conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.
According to Lt. David Farrell, Forteau and a juvenile suspect were taken into custody after their vehicle with New York plates was spotted and stopped on Post Road West near Kings Highway.
The incident began when the juvenile came into the bank to deposit a Citibank check, using a Citibank debit card and PIN to identify himself, Farrell said.
He added that Citibank personnel were already aware of a fraudulent check attempt at another Citibank location in Westport, “and they noticed the check given matched the name and account from the attempt earlier.”
Officers then brought the Citibank employee who dealt with the juvenile to the motor vehicle stop to verify that the juvenile was the suspect.
Forteau’s $10,000 bond was reduced by the bail commissioner to a promise to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Posted 01/27/17 at 10:45 AM
Comments
Next entry: Cops: Housekeeper Helped Self to Checkbook
Previous entry: Sunset Clouds
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy