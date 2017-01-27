Arrest for Fraudulent Check Deposit Attempt

Officers arrested a Brooklyn, N.Y. man on larceny and forgery charges after his underage accomplice attempted to deposit a fraudulent check at Citibank at 399 Post Road West, police said today.



Selwyn Forteau Westport Police photo Selwyn Forteau

Upon his arrest Tuesday Selwyn Forteau, 19, was charged with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree forgery, attempted larceny and conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

According to Lt. David Farrell, Forteau and a juvenile suspect were taken into custody after their vehicle with New York plates was spotted and stopped on Post Road West near Kings Highway.

The incident began when the juvenile came into the bank to deposit a Citibank check, using a Citibank debit card and PIN to identify himself, Farrell said.

He added that Citibank personnel were already aware of a fraudulent check attempt at another Citibank location in Westport, “and they noticed the check given matched the name and account from the attempt earlier.”



The containing the two suspects was stopped near Kings Highway and Post Road West. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Officers then brought the Citibank employee who dealt with the juvenile to the motor vehicle stop to verify that the juvenile was the suspect.

Forteau’s $10,000 bond was reduced by the bail commissioner to a promise to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 1.