Arrest Follows Return of Stolen Items for Store Credit

Friday, June 09, 2017
Officers arrested a Chappaqua, N.Y. man on larceny charges for shoplifting at Mitchell’s on Post Road East and returning the high-end, boosted clothing for store credit, police said today.
Richard Becker, 52, was charged fifth-degree larceny upon his arrest Thursday and released on a $500 bond.
Video surveillance showed Becker exiting his vehicle and entering the store, without any merchandise in his possession, Lt. David Farrell said.
“He was then seen on camera at approximately 4:20 p.m. with a sweater in his hand that he brings up to the customer service desk to be returned, valued at $955.99, without a receipt,” Farrell said.
“After returning the sweater, he quickly picks out two pairs of socks, one pair of underwear and four shirts, total value for these items was $711.88,” he added.
“He is then given a merchandise credit of $244.11 based on the returned sweater which he stole.”
Becker is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday.
