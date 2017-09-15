Arrest Follows Fake ID Attempt to Buy Diamond Bracelet

Westport officers arrested a Waterbury woman for attempting to purchase a $3,950 diamond tennis bracelet at Lux, Bond and Green, using fraudulent identification for credit approval, police said today.



Jess Siddell: arrested in Norwalk. Westport Police photo

Jess Siddell, 39, was charged with third-degree criminal attempt at larceny upon her arrest on a warrant at Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, according to Lt. David Farrell.

The incident dates back to Aug. 25 when officers were dispatched to Lux, Bond and Green at 136 Main St. on a report that a female was possibly opening a credit line with fraudulent identification, Farrell said.

“Dispatch advised that the female had since departed the business, and was seen getting into a gray vehicle with Florida registration plates,” Farrell said.

The store’s manager told officers that a white female entered the store and said that she wanted to purchase a graduation present.

“The manager stated that the female selected a diamond tennis bracelet valued at $3,950, and produced a credit approval application,” Farrell said. “The manager stated that he needed identification from the female, and the female produced a CitiBank Visa card and a Minnesota license in the name of Anna M. Selmecki.

“The manager noticed the license and credit appeared fraudulent; then, the female left the store,” he added.

Surveillance footage of the incident was supplied it to all Connecticut police departments, and that same month detectives were contacted by the Glastonbury and Torrington police departments that identified the suspect as Siddell.

“Westport Officers were able to positively identify Siddell from the Glastonbury arrest report and booking photograph,” Farrell said.

Charged with criminal attempt at larceny, Siddell was scheduled to be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court today.