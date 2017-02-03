Arrest After Cops Classify Weapon as Assault Rifle

A Westport man who had turned in his firearms into the Police Department for safe keeping was arrested after officers discovered one of the weapons qualified as an assault rifle and that it had not been registered, police said today.



William Stenson: turned in weapons cache. Westport Police photo turned in weapons cache.

William Stenson, 68, of Saugatuck Avenue was charged with possession of an assault weapon upon his arrest via a warrant Tuesday after an examination of the firearm determined that the forward pistol grip and collapsible stock made it an assault weapon, said Lt. David Farrell.

Following the Sandy Hook shootings, legislation was passed that banned all assault rifles and required all of those who legally owned them to have the weapons registered. The new law also limited the number of rounds magazines would hold to 10, and Stenson reportedly had 13 high capacity magazines.

Stenson was released after posting a $5,000 bond and arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court Wednesday.