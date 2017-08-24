Aquarion to Begin Post Road East Water Main Installation Monday

A day after Westport revoked a permit for Aquarion Water Company to install new water mains on Myrtle Avenue, the company today announced work will begin Monday on installation at Myrtle Avenue and Post Road East.

The nighttime installation will progress easterly along Post Road East — a state roadway so no town permission is needed — to Compo Road with work expected to be completed by the end of the year, the company said. Final road paving will occur in 2018.

“The project will install approximately 1,500 feet of new 16-inch water main and will greatly improve water distribution capacity,” an announcement said.

On Wednesday, the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to revoke the company’s work permit for Myrtle Avenue. (See WestportNow Aug. 23, 2017) Members pushed the company to schedule the work for next spring as it would be less disruptive for residents, merchants, and school buses.

At the meeting, Aquarion representative Alan Huth, manager of utility programs, said the company had planned to do the Myrtle Avenue work during the day beginning Sept. 18. He cited efficiencies in using the same equipment for the nighttime work on Post Road East. But the board was not convinced.

Today, the town announced that Aquarion had applied for a permit to do the Myrtle Avenue work next April.

Aquarion said the work along Post Road East will be conducted between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and is not expected to cause traffic delays. True Blue Construction, based in Wallingford, was chosen as the contractor for this main installation project.

In today’s announcement, Aquario said during the project, customers in the area may experience temporary service disruptions or discolored water.

“Customers should refrain from washing laundry if water is discolored,” it said. “Prior to resuming use, customers should run their cold water faucets until the water appears clear.”

“We greatly appreciate residents’ patience during this project,” said Huth. “We will work closely with our customers, contractors, and state and town officials to coordinate the work and minimize disruption.”

Customers with project-related questions may contact Huth at (203) 362-3070. For service or water-related issues, contact Aquarion Customer Service at 1-800-732-9678.