Aquarion Begins Post Road East Water Main Installation

Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Aquarion Water Company has begun work on Post Road East to install a new 16-inch water main. Traffic was limited tonight to one lane in each direction between Compo Road and Myrtle Avenue. According to foreman Donald Julian, this first week’s work is to create “test pits” to locate potential underground interference caused by existing underground utilities such as electrical, communications and telephone wires and cables. The work only takes place between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. per agreement with the state since Post Road East is state roadway. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
