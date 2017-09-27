Aquarion Announces Water Cleaning Project in Westport

Aquarion Water Company said today it will conduct a five-week water main cleaning project in Westport, beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The cleaning will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 7, to ensure that customers continue to receive the highest quality water, an announcement said.

During the course of this project, customers might notice some discoloration in their water, the utility said.

This discoloration results from the temporary disturbance of the water flow, which stirs up naturally occurring minerals that settle in water mains.

“Customers are encouraged to store tap water in the refrigerator ahead of time for drinking and cooking,” Aquarion said. “And, if the water is discolored, delay washing clothes until it is clear.”

The company said the cleaning schedule is available by calling the water main cleaning hotline at (800)203-7000 or by visiting http://www.aquarionwater.com under alert listings. For other questions, contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Department at 1-800-732-9678.

Cleaning Schedule - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Apache Trail, Bayberry Lane, Bayberry Ridge Road, Cardinal Lane, Charbeth Lane, Debra Lane, Florian Court, Greenwood Lane, Highland Road, Hooper Road, Jennings Court, Lockwood Circle, Long Lots Road, Mary Jane Lane, Meeker Road, Melwood Lane, Nutcracker Lane, Paddock Lane, Sturges Commons, Sturges Highway, Sycamore Drive, Tupelo Road.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Aspetuck Lane, Bayberry Lane, Bobwhite Drive, Bulkley Ave., Catamount Road, Forest Drive, Godfrey Lane, Grist Mill Lane, Hunt Club Lane, Hyde Lane, Mallard Lane, Marilane, Mcmahon Lane, Maple Ave. North, Old Orchard Road, Old Road, Sturges Highway, Trailing Rock Lane, Ulbrick Lane, Wendy Lane, Westport Road, White Birch Rdge.

Friday, Oct. 6 – Bayberry Lane, Brook Lane, Bulkley Ave., Cross Highway, Daniel Court, Davis Lawn, Dawn Drive, Dexter Road, Elizabeth Drive, Hunting Lane, James Lane, Massielo Circle, North Sasco Common., Oakview Circle, Oakwood Lane., Palmieri Road, Post Road, Primrose Lane, Sturges Hollow., Sturges Highway., Sunny Acres Lane., Tower Ridge., Vineyard Lane,and Westfair Drive.