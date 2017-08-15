‘Appropriate’ Opens Previews Tonight at Playhouse



“Appropriate,” the 2014 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, previews tonight at the Westport Country Playhouse. Pictured are (l-r) Betsy Aidem, Diane Davis, and David Aaron Baker. The story of family secrets is written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, 2016 MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, and directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director. The play runs through Sept. 2. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

