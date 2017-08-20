Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, August 19, 2017

‘Appropriate’ Casts Takes Opening Night Bow

The cast takes a bow at the opening night Westport Country Playhouse performance tonight of “Appropriate” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by David Kennedy,  “‘Appropriate’ uses family as a metaphor for the nation, going right to the heart of important questions about who we are and where we come from,” said Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director. The play runs through Sept. 2. Pictured (l-r) are Allison Winn, Diane Davis, Shawn Fagan. Betsy Aidem, David Aaron Baker. Anna Crivelli, Nick Selting and Christian Michael Camporin. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

