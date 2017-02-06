Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Applications Being Accepted for State and Local Tax Relief Programs

The Westport Assessor’s Office and the Human Services Department have announced that applications for the state and local tax relief programs are now being accepted.

The application deadlines are: town and state credit programs - May 15; town deferral program for real estate - July 28, and town deferral program for sewer - Nov. 15.

As in the past, all applications will be taken by appointment only. Prior to calling, taxpayers must have 2016 tax returns completed for both personal (federal and Connecticut) and/or business along with a copy of the 2016 Social Security earnings statement.

To set up an appointment with the Assessor’s Office, call (203)341-1070. Those residents unable to come into the Town Hall may call Human Services at (203)341-1050 to schedule a home visit. Note that all applicants must appear in person to file for tax relief.

