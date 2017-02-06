Applications Being Accepted for State and Local Tax Relief Programs

Monday, February 06, 2017
The Westport Assessor’s Office and the Human Services Department have announced that applications for the state and local tax relief programs are now being accepted.
The application deadlines are: town and state credit programs - May 15; town deferral program for real estate - July 28, and town deferral program for sewer - Nov. 15.
As in the past, all applications will be taken by appointment only. Prior to calling, taxpayers must have 2016 tax returns completed for both personal (federal and Connecticut) and/or business along with a copy of the 2016 Social Security earnings statement.
To set up an appointment with the Assessor’s Office, call (203)341-1070. Those residents unable to come into the Town Hall may call Human Services at (203)341-1050 to schedule a home visit. Note that all applicants must appear in person to file for tax relief.
Posted 02/06/17 at 02:15 PM
Comments
Next entry: Getting Set for Tonight’s Play Reading
Previous entry: Westporter Stars in WCT Production of ‘Doubt: A Parable’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy