AP Spotlights Town’s White Privilege Essay

An essay contest announced earlier this month by Westport’s diversity committee (see WestportNow Jan. 18, 2017) has prompted national coverage by The Associated Press.

“WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — When the town sponsored a student essay contest on the topic of white privilege, it was intended to provoke discussion in this wealthy, overwhelmingly white community on Connecticut’s Gold Coast.

“It did, along with no small amount of outrage,” the story began.

“Contest organizers have been surprised by the reaction from some who say the question wrongly suggests race plays into the good life enjoyed in Westport.”

The AP quoted resident Bari Reiner, 72, who said the question is offensive because the town welcomes anybody who can afford to live here.

“It’s an open town,” Reiner said. “There are no barricades here. Nobody says if you’re black or whatever, you can’t move here.”

Harold Bailey Jr., chairman of TEAM Westport, which sponsored the essay contest, said in addition to the chatter in town, people as far away as Singapore have weighed in online.

“There’s a lot more controversy around it than many of us expected,” Bailey, a retired IBM vice president who is black, told The AP.

“Just the fact it says ‘white’ and ‘privilege,’ for some people that’s all they need to see, and all of a sudden we’re race-baiting or trying to get people to feel guilty. That’s not at all what it’s about.”

